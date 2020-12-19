Wilson leads SIU-Edwardsville past Morehead St. 69-65

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

MOREHEAD, Ky. (AP)Sidney Wilson had 18 points, nine rebounds and five assists as Southern Illinois-Edwardsville edged past Morehead State 69-65 on Friday night. Carlos Curtis added 13 points for the Cougars, and Cam Williams chipped in nine points.

Philip Pepple Jr. had three blocks for Southern Illinois-Edwardsville (3-4, 1-0 Ohio Valley Conference).

Johni Broome had 14 points for the Eagles (4-5, 1-2). Skyelar Potter added 12 points and 14 rebounds. KJ Hunt, Jr. had 11 points and six assists.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Sunday Night Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Photo Gallery