Wilson carries S. Dakota St. over Denver 90-78

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

BROOKINGS, S.D. (AP)Douglas Wilson had 23 points as South Dakota State defeated Denver 90-78 on Friday night. Matt Dentlinger added 22 points for the Jackrabbits. Dentlinger also had 11 rebounds.

Noah Freidel had 16 points, eight assists and seven rebounds for South Dakota State (19-8, 10-2 Summit League), which earned its fifth consecutive win. Baylor Scheierman added six assists.

South Dakota State totaled 54 second-half points, a season best for the team.

Ade Murkey set Denver’s single-game record at the Division I level with 42 points to go with 11 rebounds for the Pioneers (5-21, 1-11). Murkey’s 42 points tied for fifth all-time in Denver’s record book and was the most scored by a Denver player since Scott Williams scored 44 against Nebraska-Kerney on Feb. 3, 1990.

Jase Townsend added 14 points. Robert Jones had seven rebounds.

The Jackrabbits improve to 2-0 against the Pioneers on the season. South Dakota State defeated Denver 80-68 on Jan. 8. South Dakota State plays Purdue Fort Wayne at home on Sunday. Denver plays Nebraska Omaha on the road on Sunday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketballand http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Connor's Saturday Evening Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Connor's Saturday Evening Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞