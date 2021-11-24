Willis scores 22 to lead Louisiana Tech past ULM 96-74

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Rain and snow will come to an end tonight, with the exception of southwestern New Mexico. A backdoor cold front will bring cooler weather for Thanksgiving Day.

A storm system brought rain and mountain snow to parts of northern and western New Mexico overnight and today. Most of the rain and snow has wrapped up tonight, but scattered showers continue across southwestern New Mexico. A backdoor cold front is moving through northeastern New Mexico and will continue to push south through the overnight. It will squeeze through the east canyon into Albuquerque after midnight, and bring windy weather to parts of southern New Mexico Thanksgiving morning as it pushes west. Upslope flow from the front will bring some snow to the Sacramento Mountains and the high terrain of southwestern New Mexico tonight and rain to the lower elevations.