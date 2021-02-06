Willis leads Incarnate Word over Texas A&M-CC 58-53

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP)Keaston Willis posted 17 points and Incarnate Word narrowly defeated Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 58-53 on Saturday.

Marcus Larsson scored nine points with nine rebounds for the Cardinals (8-8, 5-4 Southland Conference).

Myles Smith had 16 points and eight rebounds for the Islanders (3-12, 0-6), who now have lost six straight. De’Lazarus Keys added eight rebounds.

Incarnate Word also dropped Texas A&M-CC 72-53 on Jan. 23.

