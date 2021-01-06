Willis carries Incarnate Word past Northwestern St. 75-67

NATCHITOCHES, La. (AP)Keaston Willis had 22 points as Incarnate Word topped Northwestern State 75-67 on Wednesday night.

Brandon Swaby had 14 points for Incarnate Word (4-4, 1-0 Southland Conference). Logan Bracamonte added 11 points. Drew Lutz had 10 points.

Trenton Massner had 17 points and nine rebounds for the Demons (1-12, 0-2), whose losing streak stretched to seven games. Jairus Roberson added 14 points. Kendal Coleman had 10 rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

