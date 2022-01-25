Williamson leads Loyola Chicago over S. Illinois 59-47

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) - State health leaders are expected to update New Mexico's latest COVID-19 trends during a virtual news conference Friday. KRQE News 13 will live stream the news conference on this page with coverage starting around 1 p.m.

Driven by the omicron variant, New Mexico has continued to average roughly 5,000 new COVID-19 cases each day over the last week. According to a report published Monday, New Mexico reported 36,151 cases over the last seven days stretch from January 18th through the 24th.