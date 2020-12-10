Williams scores 30 to lead Wyoming past Denver 83-61

LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP)Marcus Williams scored a career-high 30 points as Wyoming easily defeated Denver 83-61 on Wednesday night.

Williams, a freshman, matched his career-high with 20 points in the first half when the Cowboys took a 45-25 lead.

Kenny Foster had 15 points for Wyoming (4-1). Hunter Maldonado added 14 points, nine rebounds and six assists. Jeremiah Oden had three blocks.

Frank Ryder had 12 points for the Pioneers (1-2) and Jase Townsend and Sam Hines Jr. added 10 points each.

