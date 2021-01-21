Williams scores 24 to lift Buffalo over E. Michigan 92-77

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP)Jeenathan Williams had 24 points as Buffalo topped Eastern Michigan 92-77 on Thursday.

Ronaldo Segu had 19 points and six rebounds for Buffalo (6-5, 4-3 Mid-American Conference). LaQuill Hardnett added 13 points and five assists. Jayvon Graves had 12 points.

Buffalo posted a season-high 27 assists.

Eastern Michigan totaled 50 points in the second half, a season high for the team.

Bryce McBride had 20 points for the Eagles (4-6, 1-5). Yeikson Montero added 18 points and 11 rebounds. Darion Spottsville had 12 points.

