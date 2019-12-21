Williams scores 24 points, Fresno State downs IUPUI 95-64

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

FRESNO, Calif. (AP)New Williams scored a season-high 24 points with six 3-pointers, Nate Grimes added 12 points and Fresno State beat IUPUI 95-64 on Friday night after holding the Jaguars to 25 first-half points.

Grimes’ go-ahead layup put the Bulldogs up 13-12 and sparked a 21-3 run for a 34-15 lead with 6:03 left in the first half. Fresno State led 52-25 at halftime after the Jaguars committed more turnovers (11) than made field goals (9).

Niven Hart scored 16 points with four 3-pointers and Orlando Robinson scored 11 points with nine rebounds for the Bulldogs (4-7), who outshot the Jaguars from the field 43% to 31% and made 15 of 39 3-pointers (35%).

Grant Weatherford scored 16 points with five 3-pointers and Jaylen Minnett added 13 points for IUPUI (4-9). Isaiah Williams and Jamil Jackson Jr. scored 10 apiece.

IUPUI hosts Youngstown State on Sunday. The Bulldogs host San Francisco on Monday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Weather

More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞

Winter Weather Special ➞

Nominate a Remarkable Woman ➞