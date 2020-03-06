Williams scores 23 to lead Boise St. over UNLV 67-61 in MWC

LAS VEGAS (AP)RJ Williams scored 23 points and grabbed 15 rebounds as fifth-seeded Boise State defeated fourth-seeded UNLV 67-61 in the quarterfinals of the Mountain West Conference tournament on Thursday.

Justinian Jessup added 19 points, including four free throws in the last 12.5 seconds, the Broncos (20-11) and Derrick Alston Jr. scored 14 points and hauled down 12 rebounds.

Boise State faces top-seeded and fifth-ranked San Diego State in the first semifinal on Friday night.

Bryce Hamilton scored 24 points for the Runnin’ Rebels (17-15), Amauri Hardy added 14 and Jonah Antonio had 13 with nine rebounds.

UNL shot 30% in the first half to trail 29-24. Williams helped keep the Runnin’ Rebels at bay with 15 points on 5-of-7 shooting from the field and the line, and 12 rebounds in the second half.

