Williams scores 23 to lead Akron past Ball St. 75-60

NCAA Men's Basketball
AKRON, Ohio (AP)Xeyrius Williams had 23 points and 12 rebounds as Akron defeated Ball St. 75-60 on Friday night.

Loren Cristian Jackson had 19 points and eight assists for Akron (13-3, 3-0 Mid-American Conference), which earned its fourth straight win. Tyler Cheese added 17 points.

Tahjai Teague had 19 points and 12 rebounds for the Cardinals (9-7, 2-1). Ishmael El-Amin added 17 points.

Akron faces Northern Illinois on the road on Tuesday. Ball St. takes on Eastern Michigan on the road on Tuesday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

