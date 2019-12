Bryson Williams had 22 points as UTEP won its eighth straight home game, defeating UC Irvine 67-61 in the Don Haskins Sun Bowl Invitational on Tuesday night.

Jordan Lathon had 13 points for UTEP (8-1). Souley Boum added 11 points.

Eyassu Worku had 19 points for the Anteaters (7-6).

UTEP takes on Houston on the road on Thursday. UC Irvine takes on Illinois-Chicago on the road on Friday.