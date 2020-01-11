Williams scores 21, Robert Morris downs Wagner 94-62

NCAA Men's Basketball
MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP)Josh Williams made 7 of 10 3-pointers and scored 21 points and Robert Morris beat Wagner 94-62 on Saturday to win its fourth straight.

AJ Bramah added 16 points and seven rebounds and Dante Treacy had 14 for the Colonials (8-9, 4-0 Northeast Conference), who shot a season-high 15 of 31 (48%) 3-pointers. Yannis Mendy scored 13 points and Williams made five of the Colonials’ 23 assists.

Curtis Cobb III scored 23 points and Alex Morales had 13 for Wagner (4-11, 1-3), which trailed 35-22 at halftime in losing its third straight. Tyrone Nesby IV hit 3 of 5 3-pointers and scored nine points. Darion Jordan-Thomas had seven rebounds.

Robert Morris takes on Merrimack at home next Saturday. Wagner matches up against St. Francis (NY) at home next Saturday.

