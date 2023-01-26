LAFAYETTE, La. (AP)Greg Williams Jr.’s 21 points helped Louisiana-Lafayette defeat Troy 72-57 on Thursday night.

Williams was 9 of 15 shooting (1 for 3 from distance) for the Ragin’ Cajuns (17-4, 7-2 Sun Belt Conference). Terence Lewis II scored 14 points while finishing 6 of 12 from the floor, and added 11 rebounds. Themus Fulks recorded 12 points and shot 4 of 10 from the field and 3 for 4 from the line. The Ragin’ Cajuns extended their winning streak to seven games.

Kieffer Punter led the Trojans (13-9, 5-4) in scoring, finishing with 16 points, six rebounds and three steals. Christian Turner added 12 points for Troy. Zay Williams also had 11 points, nine rebounds and two blocks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.