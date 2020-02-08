Closings & Delays
Williams scores 20, Buffalo defeats Chippewas 65-60

NCAA Men's Basketball
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP)Jeenathan Williams scored 20 points and Buffalo defeated Central Michigan 65-60 on Friday night.

Jayvon Graves added 11 points and 12 rebounds. Antwain Johnson had 15 points.

Buffalo (15-9, 6-5 Mid-American Conference) , was ahead by 18 early in the second half and still had a double-digit lead midway through before Central Michigan came back to get within a point with 4:13 remaining. But Williams scored twice in an 8-2 run and Central Michigan couldn’t get closer than four in the final minute.

Both teams struggled from the 3-point line, Buffalo making 2 of 23 for 17% and the Chippewas 6 of 31 for 19%. But the Bulls had 11 more rebounds and outscored CMU 20-7 in second-chance points.

David Dileo scored 16 points for CMU (13-9, 6-3), making 4 of 10 from the arc to become the school and MAC career leader with 310 triples. Dileo passed Toledo’s Nate Navigato (2015-19) as the MAC leader.

The Chippewas came in as the nation’s second-leading scoring team at 82.9 per game but fell to the Bulls for the 10th straight time.

