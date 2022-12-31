PHILADELPHIA (AP)Amari Williams scored 18 points and Drexel defeated William & Mary 66-56 on Saturday.

Williams had nine rebounds, three steals, and six blocks for the Dragons (8-6, 2-0 Colonial Athletic Association). Lamar Oden Jr. had 11 points and nine rebounds. Justin Moore also scored 11.

The Tribe (5-9, 0-1) were led in scoring by Gabe Dorsey, who finished with 13 points. Chris Mullins added eight points and three steals for William & Mary.

The score was tied at 30 at halftime. Drexel took the lead for good with 7:47 left in the second half on a layup from Williams to make it a 52-51 game.

Both teams next play on Thursday. Drexel visits Towson and William & Mary hosts Northeastern.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.