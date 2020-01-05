Williams, Robinson power Fresno State past San Jose State

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

FRESNO, Calif. (AP)New Williams scored a career-high 32 points and Orlando Robinson had a double-double as Fresno State topped San Jose State 79-64 on Saturday.

Robinson had 23 points and 14 rebounds, Anthony Holland added 12 points and Aguir Agau had six rebounds for the Bulldogs (5-10, 1-3 Mountain West Conference).

Brae Ivey had 19 points for the Spartans (5-11, 1-3). Zach Chappell added 11 points and Ralph Agee had nine rebounds.

Fresno State plays at New Mexico on Tuesday. San Jose State faces Nevada at home on Wednesday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Weather

More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞

Winter Weather Special ➞