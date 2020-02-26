Williams, Pippen lead Kent State past Miami (Ohio) 74-61

KENT, Ohio (AP)Antonio Williams scored 17 points with five rebounds, three assists, two blocks and two steals and Kent State defeated Miami (Ohio) 74-61 on Tuesday night.

Danny Pippen added 16 points on 5-for-6 shooting, Anthony Roberts scored 13 points with five assists and Phillip Whittington contributed 12 points on 6-for-7 shooting for Kent State (18-10, 8-7 Mid-American Conference), which halted a two-game losing streak.

Isaiah Coleman-Lands scored 12 points, hitting four 3-pointers, for Miami (Ohio) (10-17, 3-11) while six other RedHawks scored between six and nine points each.

The Golden Flashes outscored Miami 42-12 in the paint and held the RedHawks to just three second-chance points. Kent State, the MAC leader in field-goal percentage, shot 55% in the first half, leading 38-31 at the break, and upped the average to 60% shooting in the second half.

Miami (Ohio)’s Nike Sibande posted a double-double on Saturday after illness made him miss the first game of his career, but on Monday Kent State held the 6-foot-4 junior to eight points and one rebound. Junior forward Dalonte Brown missed a second straight game to injury.

Miami plays a makeup game against visiting Central Michigan on Thursday followed by its regularly scheduled home game against Bowling Green Saturday. Kent State faces Ohio on the road on Friday.

