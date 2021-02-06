Williams lifts UT Martin past Tennessee Tech 66-64

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

MARTIN, Tenn. (AP)Jaron Williams had 20 points as UT Martin narrowly defeated Tennessee Tech 66-64 on Saturday.

Kenton Eskridge had 12 points and six assists for UT Martin (6-11, 4-9 Ohio Valley Conference). Ajani Kennedy added 10 rebounds.

Keishawn Davidson had 15 points and six assists for the Golden Eagles (2-18, 2-11), whose losing streak stretched to five games. Austin Harvell added 14 points and eight rebounds. Jr. Clay had 14 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

