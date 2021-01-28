Williams lifts Louisiana Tech over Southern Miss 76-63

FRESNO, Calif. (AP)Junior Ballard scored 18 points and Deon Stroud added 14, both hitting critical shots in the final minute of overtime to lift Fresno State to a 64-62 win over New Mexico on Thursday night.

Ballard knocked down a 3-pointer with just less than a minute to go and following a turnover, Stroud made a steal and went in for a dunk with 31.3 seconds to go that put the Bulldogs up 63-62.