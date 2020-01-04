Williams lifts Kent State over Bowling Green 79-61

NCAA Men's Basketball
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (AP)Antonio Williams tied his career high with 22 points as Kent State topped Bowling Green 79-61 on Friday night.

It was the first Mid-American Conference game of the season for both teams.

Troy Simons had 17 points for Kent State (11-3). Anthony Roberts added 11 points. Philip Whittington had seven rebounds for the visiting team.

Daeqwon Plowden had 14 points for the Falcons (9-5). Dylan Frye added 14 points.

Kent State takes on Toledo at home on Tuesday. Bowling Green takes on Miami (Ohio) at home on Tuesday.

