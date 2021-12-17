Williams leads Santa Clara over Florida A&M 80-66

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – PNM is warning New Mexicans to be on the lookout for phone scams as Christmas approaches. PNM says the scammer pretends to be with the company, claiming you are behind on your bill and threatens to disconnect electricity unless a payment is made within the hour with a pre-paid card or electronic transfer.

According to a news release from PNM, they're receiving reports that scammers are adding a fake PNM caller ID or adding a 505 prefix on their phone number to get you to answer. They say nearly 1,800 scam reports have been reported this year, with 130 reports received since only last month. PNM says scammers typically demand between $200 to $500 for residential customers and more than $1,000 for business customers with 91 percent of customers saying they were contacted by scammers over the phone versus in-person or over email.