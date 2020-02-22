Williams leads Robert Morris over Mount St. Mary’s 68-60

NCAA Men's Basketball
MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP)Josh Williams had 22 points as Robert Morris topped Mount St. Mary’s 68-60 on Friday night.

Tied at 57 with under three minutes to play, Jon Williams hit a deep 3-pointer from the wing, and Josh Williams added a 3 with 1:02 left for a five-point lead.

Yannis Mendy had 13 points and seven rebounds for Robert Morris (16-13, 12-4 Northeast Conference). AJ Bramah added 10 rebounds.

Jalen Gibbs had 19 points for the Mountaineers (10-18, 6-9), whose losing streak reached five games. Vado Morse added 10 points, and Damian Chong Qui had six rebounds.

The Colonials improve to 2-0 against the Mountaineers this season. Robert Morris defeated Mount St. Mary’s 77-60 on Feb. 13. Robert Morris takes on Fairleigh Dickinson on the road on Sunday. Mount St. Mary’s plays league-leader Merrimack at home on Sunday.

