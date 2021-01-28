Williams leads Murray St. past Tennessee St. 73-53

MURRAY, Ky. (AP)KJ Williams had a career-high 25 points plus 16 rebounds as Murray State easily defeated Tennessee State 73-53 on Thursday night.

Devin Gilmore had 12 points for Murray State (7-7, 4-5 Ohio Valley Conference). Chico Carter Jr. added 10 points. Tevin Brown had six rebounds.

Tennessee State scored 22 points in the first half, a season low for the team.

Mark Freeman had 22 points and five steals for the Tigers (3-11, 2-9).

Marcus Fitzgerald Jr., who was second on the Tigers in scoring entering the contest with 13 points per game, scored five points. He shot 17% from behind the arc (1 of 6).

