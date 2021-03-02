Williams leads Memphis over South Florida 73-52

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (AP)Boogie Ellis had 18 points, DeAndre Williams scored 13 points and had 10 rebounds, and Memphis beat South Florida 73-52 on Tuesday night.

Lester Quinones added 12 points and seven rebounds for Memphis (15-6, 11-3 American Athletic Conference), which won its sixth straight game.

Xavier Castaneda had 17 points for the Bulls (8-11, 4-9).

The Tigers improve to 2-0 against the Bulls for the season. Memphis defeated South Florida 58-57 on Dec. 29.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES