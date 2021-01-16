Williams leads Manhattan past Niagara 58-55

NEW YORK (AP)Warren Williams recorded 12 points and 10 rebounds to carry Manhattan to a 58-55 win over Niagara on Saturday.

Elijah Buchanan had 14 points for Manhattan (5-4, 4-4 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Anthony Nelson added 12 points. Samba Diallo had 10 rebounds.

Nelson made 1 of 2 free throws with four seconds left but Marcus Hammond couldn’t get the tying 3-pointer to drop at the buzzer.

Raheem Solomon had 13 points for the Purple Eagles (5-7, 4-6). Hammond added 10 points and six rebounds.

Manhattan defeated Niagara 58-49 on Friday.

