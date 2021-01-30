Williams leads Kansas City past North Dakota St. 49-47

NCAA Men's Basketball
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP)Zion Williams registered 12 points, seven rebounds and five steals as Kansas City narrowly defeated North Dakota State 49-47 on Saturday night.

Arkel Lamar had 11 points, nine rebounds and four blocks for Kansas City (7-10, 3-5 Summit League). Jacob Johnson added 10 points. Franck Kamgain had six assists.

North Dakota State scored 20 second-half points, a season low for the team.

Tyree Eady had 14 points for the Bison (10-8, 10-3). Jaxon Knotek added 11 points. Rocky Kreuser had 10 points and seven rebounds. Sam Griesel had a career-high 14 rebounds plus six points.

Sam Griesel, whose 11.0 points per game heading into the matchup ranked second on the Bison, shot only 20% for the game (2 of 10).

The Roos evened the season series against the Bison with the win. North Dakota State defeated Kansas City 71-67 on Friday.

