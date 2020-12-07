Williams Jr. leads St. John’s past Stony Brook 89-66

NEW YORK (AP)Greg Williams Jr. matched his career high with 21 points and added six steals as St. John’s defeated Stony Brook 89-66 on Sunday to close out its nonconference schedule.

Williams scored nine as the Red Storm closed the first half on a 22-2 run, coming from six points down and taking the lead for good. Stony Brook had four turnovers and four missed 3-pointers in that five-minute stretch.

Sophomore Julian Champagnie added 16 points for St. John’s (4-1). Isaih Moore added 12 points and seven rebounds. The Red Storm have defeated Stony Brook all nine times the teams have met, Sunday was the first meeting since 2009.

St. John’s shot 57% for the game (33-of-58), the best shooting percentage in the Mike Anderson era

Mouhamadou Gueye had 15 points for the Seawolves (1-2). Frankie Policelli added 14 points and 10 rebounds. Juan Felix Rodriguez had 11 points.

St. John’s had 18 steals, scoring 33 points off 29 Seawolves turnovers.

