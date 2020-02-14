Closings & Delays
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

Williams, Hill-Mais combine for 50 in Oakland’s 79-74 win

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

ROCHESTER, Mich. (AP)Rashad Williams scored 28 points with five 3-pointers, Xavier Hill-Mais tossed in 22 more and Oakland fended off Cleveland State 79-74 Thursday night.

The game was the first time Williams faced his former team. Williams knocked down 91 3-pointers as a freshman for the Vikings, good for No. 2 in single-season program history. He’s rained down 35 in eight games for Oakland (9-17, 4-9 Horizon League) and is averaging nearly 29 points per game over the last four.

Algevon Eichelberger scored 28 points and drained a 3-pointer from the right wing and then converted a three-point play in the final seconds, each time bringing Cleveland State (9-17, 5-8) to within five points.

Oakland never trailed, but the entire second half was tense with the lead largely under seven points.

Cleveland State recorded 18 assists on 29 baskets, shooting 52% for the game (29-for-56). Tre Gomillion scored 116 points and led the Vikings with four assists.

Cleveland State is at Detroit Mercy Saturday. Oakland hosts Youngstown State Saturday.

—-

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Erica's Friday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Erica's Friday Morning Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞