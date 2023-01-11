HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. (AP)Warren Williams’ 18 points helped Hofstra defeat Monmouth 77-57 on Wednesday night.

Williams also added seven rebounds for the Pride (11-7, 4-1 Colonial Athletic Association). Tyler Thomas scored 18 points, going 7 of 11 (2 for 5 from distance). Aaron Estrada finished 5 of 10 from the field to finish with 12 points, while adding six rebounds and three steals.

Tahron Allen led the Hawks (1-16, 0-4) in scoring, finishing with 13 points and two steals. Myles Foster added 11 points and two steals for Monmouth. Andrew Ball also recorded eight points. The loss is the eighth in a row for the Hawks.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Saturday. Hofstra hosts Delaware while Monmouth visits Towson.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.