Williams, Graves lead Buffalo over Cent. Michigan 86-67

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

Mount Pleasant, Mich. (AP)Jeenathan Williams scored 18 points to lead five Buffalo players in double figures and the Bulls won their third straight, 86-67 over Central Michigan on Saturday.

Jayvon Graves scored 14 points and had four steals and Davonta Jordan added 13 points and seven rebounds for Buffalo (12-6, 3-2 Mid-American Conference), which held the Chippewas to 30% shooting in the first half and led 38-30 at halftime.

Antwain Johnson scored 10 points and grabbed nine rebounds and Ronaldo Segu added 10 points off the bench.

David Dileo led Central Michigan (10-8, 3-2) with 17 points and nine rebounds. Travon Broadway Jr. and Deschon Winston scored 11 points apiece.

Buffalo (12-6, 3-2) faces Western Michigan at home on Tuesday. Central Michigan faces Ball St. at home next Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Connor's Sunday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Connor's Sunday Morning Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞