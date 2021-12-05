Williams carries Hartford past St. Francis 68-55

NEW YORK (AP)Austin Williams had 22 points as Hartford broke its season-opening seven-game losing streak, defeating St. Francis of Brooklyn 68-55 on Sunday.

Williams shot 10 for 13 from the floor. He added nine rebounds.

Hunter Marks had 16 points and 10 rebounds for Hartford (1-7). Moses Flowers added 14 points and seven rebounds. He also had 10 turnovers and only two assists. David Shriver had five points and 12 rebounds.

Trey Quartlebaum had 13 points for the Terriers, who have lost eight games in a row to start the season. Nick Folk added 11 points. Patrick Emilien had 10 points and eight rebounds.

Michael Cubbage, whose 12 points per game coming into the matchup led the Terriers, was held to five points on 2-of-11 shooting.

