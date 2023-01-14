BOSTON (AP)Amari Williams and Garfield Turner both scored 12 points to help Drexel defeat Northeastern 76-55 on Saturday.

Williams had six rebounds for the Dragons (10-8, 4-2 Colonial Athletic Association). Turner was 4 of 6 from the field and 4 of 4 from the free throw line, and added five rebounds. Lamar Oden Jr. shot 4 for 9, including 2 for 4 from beyond the arc to finish with 10 points, while adding six rebounds. Just Moore was also 4 of 9 and had 10 points.

The Huskies (6-10, 2-3) were led by Masai Troutman, who posted 12 points. Jahmyl Telfort added 10 points and six rebounds for Northeastern. In addition, Chase Cormier had seven points.

Drexel took the lead with 11:44 remaining in the first half and did not give it up. Jamie Bergens led the Dragons in scoring with seven points in the first half to help put them up 44-28 at the break. Drexel pulled away with a 9-0 run in the second half to extend a 14-point lead to 23 points. They outscored Northeastern by five points in the final half, as Williams led the way with a team-high seven second-half points.

NEXT UP

Drexel next plays Thursday against Hampton at home, and Northeastern will host Delaware on Monday.

—

