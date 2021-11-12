Wilkins lifts Longwood past Virginia-Lynchburg 80-46

FARMVILLE, Va. (AP)Isaiah Wilkins recorded 19 points and 10 rebounds to carry Longwood to an 80-46 win over Virginia-Lynchburg on Friday night.

Nate Lliteras had 12 points for Longwood (1-1). Leslie Nkereuwem added 10 rebounds. DA Houston had seven assists.

Dominique Williams had 24 points for the Dragons. Alexander Faulkner added 12 points. Xavier Jones had six rebounds.

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com