Wiley scores 25 to lead Delaware St. over Coppin State 77-68

DOVER, Del. (AP)Johquin Wiley scored 25 points with seven rebounds, Myles Carter added 17 points off the bench and Delaware State beat Coppin State 77-68 on Saturday, snapping a three-game skid.

John Crosby scored 14 points and made seven assists for the Hornets (3-17, 2-4 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference), who shot 49% (32 of 65) from the field. Ameer Bennett and Omari Peek-Green grabbed six rebounds apiece.

Andrew Robinson hit a career-high six 3-pointers and scored 18 points for the Eagles (6-17, 2-6), who made 11 of 37 3s (34%) and shot 41% from the field (25 of 65). Brendan Medley-Bacon grabbed 13 rebounds and blocked four shots, Koby Thomas scored 17 points with three steals and Ibn Williams had 16 points.

Delaware State plays Maryland Eastern Shore at home on Monday. Coppin State takes on Howard on the road on Monday.

