1  of  2
Live Now
Senators question defense, prosecution in Trump’s impeachment trial WATCH KRQE NEWS 13 AT 5:30PM

Wieck’s perfect night leads Navy past Holy Cross 81-66

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP)Evan Wieck scored a career-high 24 points on a perfect night shooting and Navy beat Holy Cross 81-66 on Wednesday night.

Wieck made all 10 of his field-goal attempts and all four foul shots with four rebounds, three assists and no turnovers.

The 6-foot-8 forward became the third player in Navy men’s basketball history to finish perfect from the field with at least 10 shot attempts. NBA Hall of Famer David Robinson had a 12-for-12 performance and Kevin Sinnett went 10 for 10.

Wieck went 5 of 5 in the first half and Navy (12-8, 6-3 Patriot League) led 37-23. He scored on a pair of low-post moves and Cam Davis made a step-back, and a pull-up jumper on back-to-back possessions, and the Midshipmen closed the half on a 15-3 run. Davis had 15 points and John Carter Jr. added 14.

Austin Butler and Joe Pridgen each scored 20 points to lead Holy Cross (3-19, 2-7).

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Thursday Evening Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Grant's Thursday Evening Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞