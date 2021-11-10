Wichita State’s Etienne hits game-winning 3 at buzzer

NCAA Men's Basketball
WICHITA, Kan. (AP)Tyson Etienne made a deep 3-pointer with 1.6 seconds left and Wichita State beat Jacksonville State 60-57 on Tuesday night in a season opener.

Etienne, who had 16 points, dribbled down the clock near midcourt and sank a step-back 3-pointer from the logo for the win.

Dexter Dennis had 14 points and eight rebounds for Wichita State. Morris Udeze added three blocks and Craig Porter Jr. had seven rebounds.

Kayne Henry had 15 points for the Gamecocks. Darian Adams added 14 points and eight assists, and Brandon Huffman had 10 points.

