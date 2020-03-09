Wichita St. dumps Tulsa behind 18 points from Stevenson

NCAA Men's Basketball
WICHITA, Kan. (AP)Erik Stevenson scored 18 points with nine rebounds and Wichita State beat Tulsa 79-57 on Sunday to end American Athletic Conference play.

The Shockers are the fourth seed to the conference’s post-season tournament, which starts Thursday in Fort Worth, Texas. Wichita State gets a first-round bye and will play in the quarterfinals Friday against the winner of No. 5 UConn and 12th-seed Tulane.

Jamarius Burton had 14 points for Wichita State (23-8, 11-7), which earned its fourth straight home victory. Jaime Echenique added 13 points.

Martins Igbanu had 20 points for the Golden Hurricane (21-10, 13-5), whose four-game winning streak ended with the loss. Jeriah Horne scored 15 points and Darien Jackson had seven rebounds.

Tulsa – which also gets an opening-round bye – heads to the tournament as the No. 3 seed. The Golden Hurricane face the winner between sixth-seeded Memphis and No. 11 seed East Carolina.

