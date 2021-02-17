Whyte scores 17 to lift Boston U over Holy Cross 78-69

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP)Walter Whyte registered 17 points as Boston University topped Holy Cross 78-69 on Wednesday.

Javante McCoy had 13 points for Boston University (5-6, 5-6 Patriot League). Jonas Harper added 13 points and Sukhmail Mathon had 10 rebounds.

Austin Butler had 19 points and 10 rebounds for the Crusaders (3-10, 3-10). Judson Martindale and R.J. Johnson each had 12 points.

The Terriers improve to 3-2 against the Crusaders this season. In the most recent matchup, Boston University defeated Holy Cross 86-68 last Sunday.

