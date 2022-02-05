BATON ROUGE, La. (AP)Brion Whitley came off the bench to score 14 points to guide Southern to a 73-64 win over Alabama A&M on Saturday.

Terrell Williams had 12 points and nine rebounds for the Jaguars (13-9, 7-2 Southwestern Athletic Conference), who have won seven straight at home. Isaiah Rollins and P.J. Byrd scored 11 apiece with Byrd adding six assists.

Garrett Hicks scored a season-high 25 points for the Bulldogs (5-15, 4-6). Jalen Johnson added 19 points and 10 rebounds.

—

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

—

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com