Whitfield scores 20 to carry Campbell past Longwood 64-58

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

FARMVILLE, Va. (AP)Jordan Whitfield had 20 points as Campbell got past Longwood 64-58 on Saturday night.

Whitfield made 9 of 12 shots. Cedric Henderson Jr. added 19 points for Campbell (6-6, 2-3 Big South Conference).

Justin Hill had 11 points and nine rebounds for the Lancers (2-11, 1-6). Juan Munoz also scored 11 points. Zac Watson had 10 points.

The teams meet again today.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

