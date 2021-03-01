Whitfield lifts Campbell over Gardner-Webb in Big South

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

BUIES CREEK, N.C. (AP)Jordan Whitfield had 18 points as Campbell beat Gardner-Webb 63-57 in the quarterfinals of the Big South Conference tournament on Monday night.

Campbell (16-9), a No. 3 seed, will play No. 2 Radford on Thursday.

Joshua Lusane had 11 points and nine rebounds for Campbell.

Jordan Sears scored a season-high 20 points for the Runnin’ Bulldogs (11-15). D’Maurian Williams added 13 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage:https://apnews.com/Collegebasketballandhttp://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights,http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC,https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES