Whitfield carries Campbell past UNC-Asheville 64-62

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP)Jordan Whitfield scored a career-high 16 points, including a pair of free throws with 5.6 seconds left, as Campbell held off UNC-Asheville 64-62 on Wednesday night.

Cory Gensler had 12 points for Campbell (10-5, 1-2 Big South Conference). Ja’Cor Nelson added 11 points and six rebounds, and Jesus Carralero had 10 points. Campbell put up 19 second-half points, a season low for the team.

Tajion Jones had 17 points for the Bulldogs (6-7, 0-2). DeVon Baker added 16 points and Lavar Batts Jr. had 13.

Asheville rallied from a 17-point halftime deficit, but could never regain the lead as the Camels hit 7 of 15 3-pointers.

Campbell matches up against Radford on the road on Saturday. Asheville matches up against Charleston Southern on the road on Saturday.

