PHILADELPHIA (AP)Trazarien White had 26 points and UNC Wilmington beat Drexel 72-71 in overtime on Thursday night.

White had 12 rebounds for the Seahawks (21-7, 11-4 Colonial Athletic Association). Nick Farrar scored 19 points while going 6 of 9 (5 for 7 from distance). Shykeim Phillips finished 4 of 13 from the floor to finish with 10 points.

Yame Butler led the Dragons (15-13, 9-7) in scoring, finishing with 25 points and nine rebounds. Amari Williams added 14 points, nine rebounds and two blocks for Drexel. In addition, Coletrane Washington had 13 points and two steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.