White sparks UMKC; Roos wallop Chicago State, 80-58

NCAA Men's Basketball
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP)Javan White had 16 points and eight rebounds as Missouri-Kansas City walloped Chicago State 80-58 on Saturday night.

Brandon McKissic had 13 points for UMKC (15-14, 7-7 Western Athletic Conference). Rob Whitfield added 11 points.

Ke’Sean Davis had 18 points and eight rebounds for the Cougars (4-25, 0-14), whose losing streak reached 19 games. Andrew Lewis added 13 points.

The Roos improve to 2-0 against the Cougars on the season. UMKC defeated Chicago State 69-51 on Feb. 1. UMKC plays Utah Valley on the road on Thursday. Chicago State plays Seattle on the road on Thursday.

