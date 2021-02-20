White scores 21 to lift Texas A&M-CC past Lamar 77-68

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP)Jalen White had 21 points as Texas A&M-Corpus Christi broke its nine-game losing streak, topping Lamar 77-68 on Saturday.

De’Lazarus Keys had 15 points and eight rebounds for Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (4-15, 1-9 Southland Conference). Myles Smith added 14 points. Simeon Fryer had 10 points.

Davion Buster had 20 points for the Cardinals (4-16, 3-9), whose losing streak stretched to five games. Avery Sullivan added 14 points. Kasen Harrison had 13 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES