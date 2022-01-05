White scores 17 to lead Temple past UCF 66-62

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP)Jahlil White scored 17 points and Damian Dunn added 16 and Temple beat Central Florida 66-62 on Wednesday night.

Jeremiah Williams scored 13 points and distributed six assists and Zach Hicks scored 10 for the Owls (8-6, 1-2 American Athletic Conference).

Darius Perry scored 14 points, Cheikh Mbacke Diong added 12 points with three blocks and C.J. Walker grabbed nine rebounds for the Knights (9-4, 1-2).

Central Florida defeated Temple 65-48 on Dec. 15.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES