White lifts UMKC past Toledo 72-57

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP)Javan White recorded 14 points and 11 rebounds to carry UMKC to a 72-57 win over Toledo on Tuesday night.

Brandon McKissic had 18 points and six assists for UMKC (6-7), which earned its fourth straight home victory. Rob Whitfield added 16 points. Marvin Nesbitt Jr. had 10 points for the hosts.

Toledo totaled 20 first-half points, a season low for the team.

Willie Jackson had 14 points and 15 rebounds for the Rockets (8-3), whose five-game win streak was snapped. Luke Knapke added 13 points.

Marreon Jackson, who led the Rockets in scoring coming into the matchup with 18 points per game, had eight.

UMKC plays South Dakota on the road on Sunday. Toledo takes on Wright State at home on Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

