White leads Northwestern St. over Houston Baptist

NCAA Men's Basketball
HOUSTON (AP)Brian White scored 23 points off the bench on 8-of-10 shooting and Nikos Chougkaz had a double-double and Northwestern State beat Houston Baptist 93-79 on Saturday.

Chougkaz scored 16 points with 12 rebounds and Chudier Bile and Trenton Massner each scored 12 for the Demons (10-12, 7-6 Southland Conference).

The Demons began to take control outscoring Houston Baptist 15-10 over the final five minutes of the first half and led 45-36 at halftime. The Huskies never got within six points the rest of the way.

Northwestern State has won three of its last four.

Ian DuBose led Houston Baptist (3-18, 3-9) with 22 points, Benjamin Uloko scored 14, Ty Dalton 13 and Qon Murphy 12.

Houston Baptist saw its two-game win streak come to an end. The Huskies have lost nine of their last 11 contests.

