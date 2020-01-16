Closings & Delays
White leads Houston past SMU 71-62

NCAA Men's Basketball
HOUSTON (AP)Fabian White Jr. recorded 17 points and 10 rebounds to carry Houston to a 71-62 win over SMU on Wednesday night.

Caleb Mills had 15 points for Houston (13-4, 3-1 American Athletic Conference). Nate Hinton added 14 points and nine rebounds. DeJon Jarreau had eight rebounds.

The Cougars have won seven of the last eight games and 11 of their last 13.

SMU scored 20 points in the first half, a season low for the team.

Kendric Davis had 19 points and six assists for the Mustangs (12-4, 2-2). Feron Hunt added 14 points and four blocks. Tyson Jolly had eight rebounds.

Houston takes on No. 16 Wichita State on the road on Saturday. SMU plays Temple at home on Saturday.

